Robbie's House of Jazz Presents Blue Streak "A Red Hot Blues Band" on June 14 from 7pm-10pm at the Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO. Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.