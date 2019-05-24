Bonifest

Friday, May 24, 4 pm

Saturday, May 25, 11 am

St. Boniface Church

110 N. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Come enjoy a great weekend of food, live music, carnival rides, raffles and fun!

The 34th Annual Bonifest will take place Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, 2018 at St. Boniface Parish in Edwardsville at the intersection of Vandalia and Buchanan Streets.

Pre-sale tickets are available for the following prices at the locations listed below: Ride tickets are $18/24 – a 25 cent discount per ticket. Food/drink/game tickets are 80 cents – will be $1 at Bonifest. Wristbands will be $28 and offered Saturday, 11am-4pm, during the “Bluejay Family Day” hours.

Purchase Pre-sale tickets at: St. Boniface Parish Office, Edwardsville K of C, Bank of Edwardsville – 4 locations,Town and Country Bank, Schnucks, Dierbergs, Shop ‘n Save, Market Basket