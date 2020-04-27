Join us on the last Monday of the month

Morning Meeting — 11 AM

SMRLD, 2145 Johnson Rd

and

Evening Meeting—6:30 PM

History Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club for a morning or evening discussion of

February 24: American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson

March 30: Commonwealth by Ann Patchett

April 27: Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins

May 18: The Wedding Date: by Jasmine Guillory

Copies of the book are available at both libraries.

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 755