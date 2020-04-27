Book Club!
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Book Club!
Join us on the last Monday of the month
Morning Meeting — 11 AM
SMRLD, 2145 Johnson Rd
and
Evening Meeting—6:30 PM
History Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club for a morning or evening discussion of
February 24: American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson
March 30: Commonwealth by Ann Patchett
April 27: Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins
May 18: The Wedding Date: by Jasmine Guillory
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 755