Bookmarks of Kindness: Design Contest

× Expand SMRLD Bookmarks of Kindness Design ContestDecember 1- February 1Grades 5-12Spread a little joy and positivity into the world! Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on February 2nd-14th. The winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day - February 17, 2020. Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries!And the artist will receive a special prize book box!For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 Printable Kindness Bookmark Entry

