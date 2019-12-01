Bookmarks of Kindness: Design Contest

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest

December 1- February 1

Grades 5-12

Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!

Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on February 2nd-14th.

The winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day - February 17, 2020.

Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries!

And the artist will receive a special prize book box!

For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755

Printable Kindness Bookmark Entry

618-452-6238
