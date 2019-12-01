Bookmarks of Kindness: Design Contest
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
SMRLD
Bookmarks of Kindness Design ContestDecember 1- February 1Grades 5-12Spread a little joy and positivity into the world! Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on February 2nd-14th. The winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day - February 17, 2020. Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries!And the artist will receive a special prize book box!For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755 Printable Kindness Bookmark Entry
Bookmarks of Kindness Design Contest
December 1- February 1
Grades 5-12
Spread a little joy and positivity into the world!
Visit either library location or print out the template to design a bookmark with a message of kindness. Designs will be voted on February 2nd-14th.
The winning design will be announced on Random Acts of Kindness Day - February 17, 2020.
Winning bookmarks will be printed out for readers at both libraries!
And the artist will receive a special prize book box!
For more information, call 452-6238 ext 755
Printable Kindness Bookmark Entry