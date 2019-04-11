Branching Out Class Explores Ways To Use Social Media

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Happy Spring to my fellow family historians!

This month our Branching Out class will explore ways to use social media to identify photos, get help from others, and pick up some research tips.

Join us Thursday, April 11 at 10am in Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library. 

Call Geralyn at 800-613-3163 to register.

Info

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
800-613-3163
