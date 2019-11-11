The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) stores a lot more than military service records!

This month, our Branching Out class welcomes George Fuller.

George works at the NPRC, which is the St. Louis branch of the National Archives and Records Administration. He also works here at our genealogy library on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

He is going to fill us in on the many types of records kept at the NPRC and how to access them. You may be surprised!

He will be glad to answer our questions.

Class is Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, 10 a. m. to 11:30 a. m.

Call Geralyn to register so we can have a head count: 800-613-3163

Beth Phillips

Library Assistant, Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library

Work Phone: 618-433-2892