Branching Out

Note: Branching Out classes are two-part. They are held the second Thursday of each month with a collaborative session offered on the following Thursday. All classes will take place at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street in Alton.

Ancestry.com: the Forest & the Trees; May 9 & 16, 19-11:30 AM

Family Search: Records, Books, and Family Tree: June 13 & 20, 10-11-30: AM

Theses classes include many aspects of genealogical research and are suitable for the beginner as well as the more experienced researcher. Updated information and new tips every year! We also take requests if there are specific things you'd like to learn about. Register at 1-800-613-3163.