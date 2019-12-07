Breakfast with Santa at St. Mary's Edwardsville

× Expand St. Mary's School BREAKFAST WITH SANTA!

Blast off with Santa at this year's Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7th from 9 am to noon! St. Mary's 6th graders are looking forward to hosting your whole family for a fun morning of pancakes, pictures with Santa, crafts, games, and hot cocoa! Proceeds and donations from this event will support the students' Space Camp field trip next year. Buy your tickets online at www.stmaryedw.org! Reserve your table early to ensure your time preference! St. Mary's School & Church is located at 1802 Madison Avenue, Edwardsville, IL.