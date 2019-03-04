Brilliance

to Google Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00

Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108

Robert and Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn and Brahms comprised one of the most extraordinary circles in music history. Enjoy this collective brilliance, featuring violin, horn and piano.

Brahms- Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano, Op. 40

Mendelssohn- On Wings of Song, Op. 34, #2 (arr. Achron)

Robert Schumann- (Gesänge, bk. 5) Op. 62, No. 6 in A Major

Robert Schumann- Piano Quintet in Eb Major, Op. 44

Clara Schumann- Impromptu in E Major (Allegro ma non troppo)

Info
Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
3149416309
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-04 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Brilliance - 2019-03-05 19:30:00