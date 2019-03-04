× Expand c c

Robert and Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn and Brahms comprised one of the most extraordinary circles in music history. Enjoy this collective brilliance, featuring violin, horn and piano.

Brahms- Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano, Op. 40

Mendelssohn- On Wings of Song, Op. 34, #2 (arr. Achron)

Robert Schumann- (Gesänge, bk. 5) Op. 62, No. 6 in A Major

Robert Schumann- Piano Quintet in Eb Major, Op. 44

Clara Schumann- Impromptu in E Major (Allegro ma non troppo)