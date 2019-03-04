Brilliance
Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108
Robert and Clara Schumann, Mendelssohn and Brahms comprised one of the most extraordinary circles in music history. Enjoy this collective brilliance, featuring violin, horn and piano.
Brahms- Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano, Op. 40
Mendelssohn- On Wings of Song, Op. 34, #2 (arr. Achron)
Robert Schumann- (Gesänge, bk. 5) Op. 62, No. 6 in A Major
Robert Schumann- Piano Quintet in Eb Major, Op. 44
Clara Schumann- Impromptu in E Major (Allegro ma non troppo)
