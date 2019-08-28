Bristow and Crowe To Host Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar on Aug. 28

ALTON, Ill. – To help seniors learn more about new scams and frauds and ways to protect themselves, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are partnering with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a senior fraud and scam prevention seminar on Aug. 28.

“When it comes to scams and fraud, criminals are always finding new ways to defraud people especially with the use of technology,” said Bristow. “I believe we should all know ways to better protect ourselves from any identity theft or phone scams, especially our seniors, who are often targeted through the phone and mail.”

Bristow and Crowe are hosting the senior fraud prevention seminar on Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N Rodgers Ave. in Alton. A representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be on hand to teach residents about common and new scams and ways to protect themselves. While the discussion will focus on scams targeting seniors, people of all ages are welcome to attend this free event and learn ways to protect themselves and their savings.

“This seminar will give seniors the knowledge they need to recognize scams and fraudulent businesses and protect their identities and savings,” said Bristow. “Becoming the victim of identity fraud can create a large financial and emotional burden, and our goal with the Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar is help people learn how to protect their identities from thieves so that they never have to experience it.”