Bristow Announces Property Tax Office Hours Aug. 22

ALTON, Ill. – To help Alton Township residents learn more about their property tax bills and ways to lower it, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is teaming up with the Alton Township Assessor’s office to host satellite office hours on Aug. 22.

“When I am out going door-to-door talking to people in our communities, I hear a lot of concerns about rising property taxes,” said Bristow. “Holding satellite office hours with our township assessor’s office allows residents to have a one-on-one conversation to receive individualized information on how they can lower their tax bill and to make sure that homeowners are aware of available exemptions.”

Residents are encouraged to bring their most recent property tax bill to Senior Services Plus located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton for Bristow’s Property Tax Satellite Office Hours on Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A representative from the Alton Township Assessor’s office will be available to meet one-on-one with homeowners to review their bills to make sure they are receiving any exemptions they may qualify for. They can also learn more about interior reviews and other ways to possibly lower their property taxes. While everyone is welcome to attend this free event, Alton Township residents will be able to receive more detailed information on what services are available to them. Future meetings and events will be held throughout Bristow’s district.

“As a member of the Property Tax Relief Task Force, I will continue my work in Springfield in providing relief from high property taxes and stopping new taxes and fees from being placed on residents,” said Bristow. “I am looking forward to helping provide residents with the individual help to ensure they are taking advantage of any savings they can.”