Bristow Hosts Adult Education and Career Development Information Seminar

ALTON, Ill. –State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton is teaming up with Lewis and Clark Community College to host an Adult Education Seminar to connect residents with education and job training resources available to them on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

“One of my goals in Springfield has been to support education at every level, and ensure that each person has access to affordable and quality education, whether it’s higher education, technical or job skills training, ,” said Bristow. “This is an opportunity for people to take that important first step in looking at new resources and programs that can help them further their education.”

The seminar will feature presentations highlighting programs offered by the Lewis and Clark Adult Education Division and Madison County Employment and Training. Presenters will talk about the options for adults wishing to pursue GED classes or improve their reading skills with a mentor through project READ. Other services related to career development in fields such as construction will also be present, including the YouthBuild Building Future where out-of-school youth can earn their GED while learning job skills rehabbing affordable housing for low-income families. The seminar will be held at the Scott Bibb Center at 1004 E 5th St. in Alton on Thursday, June 20 with presentations starting 6:00 PM and a tour of the facility at 7:30 PM. The event is free and no reservation is required. Free child care will also be provided.

“General education and job training opportunities are something that should be available to anyone regardless of age or income,” said Bristow. “I want to thank Lewis and Clark for their work in helping put this program together and offering these educational services,” said Bristow.

For more information contact Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.