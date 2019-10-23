Bristow to Host Coffee and Conversation in Wood River on Oct. 23

ALTON, Ill. – As part of her continued efforts to remain accessible and open to all residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be at the Wood River Donut N’ More to host one of her Coffee and Conversation events on Oct. 23.

“As we prepare for the veto legislative session in Springfield, it is important that people have the opportunity to talk to me about the issues that matter most to them or any local concerns they may have,” said Bristow. “At my past Coffee and Conversation events throughout the 111thdistrict, I have met with many residents and people across our communities, hear their personal stories, and listen to their thoughts about the state.”

Bristow will be at the Wood River Donut N More, located at 102 W. Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. This event is open to the public. Bristow regularly hosts events throughout her district to make herself more accessible to her constituents. In addition to coffee and conversations, Bristow hosts regular satellite office hours and other events, and walks door-to-door to talk with people about how she can be the strongest voice possible for Riverbend communities.

“Hosting regular events across the district like this are all about having a personal conversation with local residents to hear what’s on their mind and how my office can assist them,” said Bristow. “I enjoy hearing people’s thoughts and stories over a cup of coffee, all while supporting a local business.”