Bristow to Host Property Tax Seminars to Help Local Homeowners

ALTON, Ill. – To help ensure that Madison County residents are taking advantage of possible savings and property tax exemptions, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is partnering with county assessor’s office to host a series of property tax seminars to provide information to homeowners.

“As I talk to homeowners across the district, property taxes remain a top issue that has to be addressed,” said Bristow. “As a member of the Property Tax Relief Task Force, I am working for ways to help provide homeowners with relief with overburdensome property taxes. Hosting local events like these with our county office help to make sure that residents are receiving any property tax exemptions they may qualify for and providing important information about other possible ways to lower property taxes.”

Bristow will be hosting two property tax seminars with the Madison County Assessor’s office on the following dates in Godfrey and Bethalto:

· Aug. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club Trap House: 3109 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey

· Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Bethalto Senior Center: 100 E. Central St., Bethalto

The seminars will focus on property tax exemptions and how to apply for them. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their latest property tax bill. These events are free and open to the public.

“These seminars will provide the latest information on property taxes and how to potentially lower them,” said Bristow. “I want to thank the office of the Madison County Assessor for helping to provide these seminars to help local residents.”