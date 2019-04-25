Broken Arrow - A Tribute to Neil Young

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Broken Arrow performs the music of Neil Young, featuring both the rockin' electric Crazy Horse tunes and the more acoustic, pedal steel driven country rock material. The band delivers these classic songs faithfully while taking them out on some jamming excursions and tastefully tweaking some of the arrangements. Joe Mass nails the Neil vocals perfectly and the harmonies are spot on. They have audiences on their feet singing along and demanding encores at every show.

Info

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
618-307-2053
