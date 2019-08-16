Brooklyn Charmers (The Music Of Steely Dan)
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Brooklyn Charmers is a Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago's top players. With masterful precision and obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike. The Wildey Theatre is thrilled to welcome this amazing Steely Dan tribute for their first time in the St. Louis area.
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
