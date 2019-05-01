Brown Bag Event - Pianist Pauline Stillwell

Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Bring your lunch and enjoy this Brown Bag Event " Piano Music: Six Composers, Six Countries" featuring pianist Pauline Stillwell. This event will be held at noon in Ringhausen Music Building located on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College on Wednesday, May 1. Admission Free and open to the public.

Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
618-468-4731
