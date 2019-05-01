Brown Bag Event - Pianist Pauline Stillwell
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Bring your lunch and enjoy this Brown Bag Event " Piano Music: Six Composers, Six Countries" featuring pianist Pauline Stillwell. This event will be held at noon in Ringhausen Music Building located on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College on Wednesday, May 1. Admission Free and open to the public.
Info
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Musical