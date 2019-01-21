× Expand Wood River Public Library Bullet Journaling Club

New in 2019 at Wood River Public Library! Bullet Journaling Club! We had an amazing turnout for our Bullet Journaling for Beginners class and would love to continue to meet and share ideas. Whether you’re just beginning your bullet journaling adventure or you’re a seasoned pro, this meetup is for you! Bring along your bullet journal or notebooks, your favorite pens or art supplies (we will have some to share!), and join us as we swap ideas, talk about our 2019 goals, and enjoy this fun way of expressing your creativity. This is a free, monthly event and open to ages 12 and up. Contact Holly at 254-4832 or by email at holly@woodriverlibrary.org for more information. You do not need to be a Wood River resident or library cardholder to attend this free, monthly event.