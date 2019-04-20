Bunny Hop Breakfast

Saturday, April 20, 8 am

Susnig Center

401 Mound St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-2222

Have breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Jerseyville on Saturday, April 20 at the Joseph R. Susnig Complex.

Pictures with Hoppy the Easter Bunny, breakfast and the chance to enter the City of Jerseyville Spring Coloring Contest are all part of the $5 admission.

Registration required by calling: 618-498-2222.