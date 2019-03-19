Marketing & Branding Forum 2019

Business Org Continues New Marketing & Branding Speakers Series February 19 @ Porter’s

The longstanding, homegrown Metro East small-business advocacy and connections organization known as People in Business Networking has launched a 2019 experts series aimed at equipping business owners and marketing professionals with all the resources they need to succeed.

PIB’s Marketing & Branding Forum is taking place on the third Tuesday of every month in 2019. The total of 12 midday presentations at Porter’s Steakhouse in Collinsville from 11:30am-12:45pm has the distinct objective of educating and entertaining its audience.

“We had more than 25 individuals attend our first session in mid-January. We’re really encouraged at how the topic of marketing resonates with a broad audience of professionals,” said Kerry Smith, co-coordinator and lifelong journalist. “This Marketing & Branding Forum was created to meet the need we’ve long heard from small business owners and junior marketing professionals in all sizes of companies for ‘real world’ marketing instruction. For a total of just $50 for all sessions in 2019 (plus the cost of lunch), attendees will take away a wealth of marketing expertise and make valid professional connections with the presenters and fellow guests in the process.”

The second session, scheduled for Tuesday, February 19th at Porter’s, features St. Louis-based Black Twig Marketing & Communications LLC presenters Nikki Abernathy and Tom Gatti and is titled, “Social Media Strategies that Work.” Black Twig will walk participants through a doable strategy for disseminating their organization’s news via various social platforms.

Each of the 12 sessions includes a take-away resource imparted by that month’s presenter. Future topics include building relevant social media content, reputation management, communicating a technical firm’s message clearly, developing a realistic marketing budget, preparing for a media interview, and more. The actual session begins at 11:45am to 12:45pm, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 11:30am to make one-on-one connections prior to each program’s start.

For more information on the 2019 Marketing & Branding Forum, sponsored by PIB, contact Smith at 618.225.2253 or kerry@informationworks.org. Space is limited. To register, go to pibnetworking.com/page/joinforum.