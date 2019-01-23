Businesses and Community Organizations Invited to Learn about Services through New USDA Partnership

Congressman Mike Bost to join grant partners at kickoff event for program activities

Columbia – Local business and community leaders are invited to join Monroe County Economic Development Corp. (MCEDC), Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and the University of Illinois Extension from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 11 South to learn how a new grant partnership can help move the regional economy forward.

In October, the United States Department of Agriculture awarded the team $680,000 for “Fueling Growth: An Integrated, Capacity-Building Grant for Experiential Learning, Extension and Economic (E3) Development in Rural America.” The grant is designed to support education and economic development by connecting business and community partners to University research and development services.

At the Jan. 23 event, community and business leaders are invited to meet with the grant participants and learn what the grant has to offer for Monroe County and Dupo areas, and how it can help businesses or communities grow.

Event Time, Location, and Details:

Who: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Monroe County Economic Development Corp., University of Illinois Extension Monroe-St. Clair-Madison division

What: E3 Fueling Growth Kick-off and Networking Event

When: 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

Where: 11 South, 1000 Eleven South, Columbia, Illinois 62236

Note: RSVPs to Kaleigh Dickneite at kdickne@siue.edu are encouraged. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available at the event. A press release and photos will be available the day following the event.

About SIUE: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

About the Monroe County IL Economic Development Corporation: The Monroe County IL Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to encourage, promote and assist economic development in the region. MCEDC’s investor/membership is made up of business and government leaders dedicated to growing a more diversified local economy, a broader tax base and an enhanced quality of life for the region.