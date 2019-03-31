Tickets are available online and at the brewery - $30 in advance or $35 day ofHelp us celebrate the 4th Anniversary of The Old Bakery Beer Company at the Buzz'd Beer Festival! Tickets get you samples from over 25 local artisan beverage producers (including breweries, cideries, distilleries, & a coffee roaster!), a commemorative glass, and an overall good time! The large variety of beverages being sampled will feature flowers, honey, & fruit in part of our effort to educate about and celebrate the importance of insect pollinators!

Tickets are $30 in advance & $35 at the door. 10% of ticket sales will be donated the the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club. Food in line with the theme will be available for purchase, and live music from The Echo Base Quartet will set the mood for the day.

Participating beverage samplers include: 2nd Shift Brewing, 4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204 Main Street Brewing, Ace Premium Craft Cider, Alpha Brewing Co, Appleknocker Cider, Brick River Cider, Cathedral Square Brewery, Crown Valley Brewing & Distilling, Earthbound Beer, Ferguson Brewing Company, Hopskeller Brewing Company, Main & Mill Brewing Company, Momo Roasting Co (coffee!), Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, O'Fallon Brewery, Peel Brewing Company, Perennial Artisan Ales, Recess Brewing, rockwell beer company, Rolling Meadows Brewery, Route 51 Brewing Company & Banquet Center, Schlafly Beer, Silver Tree Beer & Spirits, Six Mile Bridge Beer, St. Nicholas Brewing Company, Stumpy's Spirits Distillery, The Hop Brewery, Third Wheel Brewing, Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade, & Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.