Saturday, March 14 marks five years in business for the Old Bakery Beer Company, and they're getting Buzz'd for the occasion!

Old Bakery and the Piasa Palisades Chapter of the Sierra Club have teamed up for the inaugural Buzz'd Beer Festival on Sunday, March 22. Old Bakery will be releasing their 5th Anniversary Beer, a Buffalo Trace Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with MoMo Coffee, and the day will also feature beer tastings, live music and tons of other things to enjoy.

Live music will be provided by River Kittens, and there will be buzz’d food available for purchase. The festival focuses on beers that include insect-pollinated ingredients, such as fruit, flowers and honey as part of an effort to educate and bring attention to the necessity and plight of pollinators. The Piasa Palisades chapter of the Sierra Club will be on site providing education and interactive opportunities related to pollinators and will be receiving a portion of the ticket sales.

Participating beverage samplers include: 4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, Ace Premium Craft Cider, Brick River Cider, Earthbound Beer, Friendship Brewing Company, Hopskeller Brewing Company, The Modern Brewery, MoMo Coffee, Moon Drops + Wellness, Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, O’Fallon Brewery, Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, Recess Brewing, Rockwell Beer Company, Route 51 Brewing Company, Schlafly Beer, Silver Tree Spirits, Six Mile Bridge Beer, Stumpy’s Spirits, The Hop Brewery, Third Wheel Brewing, Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, White Rooster Farmhouse Brewing Company, and of course The Old Bakery Beer Company!

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 day of and include a commemorative glass, tastings from over 25 local breweries, cidermakers and distilleries, and much more!