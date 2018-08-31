Byron Brownstein Trio
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
The Byron Brownstein Trio returns for an encore performance of jazz standards. Features Byron Brownstein on piano, Natalie Mayor on vocals and Chris Meschede on bass. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered online at www.ozarktheatre.com. $15 at the door.
Great acoustics at the Ozark Theatre mean no bad seats. What a great way to start off the holiday weekend. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.
Info
Concerts & Live Music