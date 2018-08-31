The Byron Brownstein Trio returns for an encore performance of jazz standards. Features Byron Brownstein on piano, Natalie Mayor on vocals and Chris Meschede on bass. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered online at www.ozarktheatre.com. $15 at the door.

Great acoustics at the Ozark Theatre mean no bad seats. What a great way to start off the holiday weekend. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.