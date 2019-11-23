Calhoun Art Guild Arts and Craft Sale
Center for American Archeology 100 Broadway Street, Kampsville, Illinois 62053
Calhoun Art Guild Arts & Craft Sale
Join the Calhoun Art Guild for their 9th annual Arts and Craft Sale, November 23 (10 am to 4:00 pm) & November 24 (11 am to 4:00 pm) at the Center for American Archeology Old Kampsville Gradeschool in Kampsville. Featuring handmade work by local artists, including gourd work, paintings, journals, notecards, photographs, hand knit and crochet, glasswork, wood carving and turning and more!
Art & Exhibitions, Bazaar, crafts, Holiday