Calling all High School and Middle School Choirs!

Hubbard Radio St. Louis’ KSHE 95 – the home of “Real Rock Radio” – is giving one lucky High School or Middle School Choir a chance to perform “I Want to Know What Love Is” on stage with Foreigner on Tuesday, June 25th at The Family Arena, located at 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles, MO 63303.

The winning High School or Middle School Choir will also win a $500 donation for their music program!

Choirs can begin submitting their video now through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 5th. Starting on Monday, May 6th KSHE 95 listeners will have their chance to vote for the winning choir!

Here are the details:

The contest is open to all High School AND Middle School choirs within the St. Louis Metro Area.

Choirs must submit a minimum of a 60-second video of their choir performing any Foreigner song.

It can be just basic footage shot from an iPhone or Android. Nothing fancy needed here.

Video must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 5th.

Choir can have a maximum of twenty-five singers and six adult chaperones.

Foreigner will donate $500 to the winning choir.

The winning choir will perform “I Want to Know What Love Is” with Foreigner at The Family Arena on June 25th.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, the band has a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, “Feels Like The First Time”, “Urgent”, “Head Games”, “Say You Will”, “Dirty White Boy”, “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is”,Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week.

Don’t miss a chance to sing with Foreigner at The Family Arena on June 25th!

Get all of the competition details and submit your video at kshe95.com.