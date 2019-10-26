Camp DuBois Fall Rendevous

× Expand Picture by Alice Buzzard Camp DuBois

Visitors and history lovers alike are welcomed to the Camp Dubois Fall Rendezvous. Historical reenactors set up camp in the area around and inside the replica of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s encampment. Talk with them and learn about starting fires with flint and steel, cooking over open camp fires, making clothes from animal hides, or how Lewis and Clark prepared for their journey. The original Camp Dubois, located toward Hartford, was where their expedition to the newly purchased American west began.

Flag raising at 10 am both days. We are planning on having black powder shoots on Saturday and bow shoots on Sunday.

Both the bread ovens and the grills will be fired up to provide food during the day.

Rendevous from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 2 pm on Sunday.