Camp DuBois May Rendevous

Camp DuBois 198 N. Main, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Our May rendezvous will be a timeline event, from 1600 to 1890 For anyone who has not been to Camp DuBois, it is a replica of Lewis & Clark’s winter camp. The May Rendevous will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. There will be demonstrations of various crafts, items for sale, bread ovens, and touring of the campsites and stockade area. Hope you can join us.

Camp DuBois 198 N. Main, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
