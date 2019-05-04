Camp DuBois May Rendevous
Camp DuBois 198 N. Main, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Picture taken by Alice Buzzard
Front view of Camp DuBois
Our May rendezvous will be a timeline event, from 1600 to 1890 For anyone who has not been to Camp DuBois, it is a replica of Lewis & Clark’s winter camp. The May Rendevous will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. There will be demonstrations of various crafts, items for sale, bread ovens, and touring of the campsites and stockade area. Hope you can join us.
