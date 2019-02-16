Cancer Benefit For Ben Lewis

× Expand Leah Thompson, Alton Moose 951, Skyriders MC and Outlanders Cancer Benefit

Ben Lewis, my stepdad, has been fighting being sick for 20 plus years. He was finally diagnosed! He has a very rare case of leukemia , called Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia( blood & bone Cancer) his blood cells kill each other off. He has no Immue system, super low energy, Low Platelets

Alton Moose lodge 951 & Outlanders will be supporting a benefit for Ben, On 2-16-19! @ the door $10 or $15 a couple, kids 12 under are free! We will have pulled pork dinner, live music from Whiskey Bent, and Cold drinks! A Raffle auction with many many goodies for every one and also 50/50. Also i am planning on Auctioning off a Big item!!! And the best of all, time to spend with the people we care about in a time of need.. I am not just doing this to help Ben (CowBoy) and my mom Gina (Fli) on bills and trips back and forth to Siteman, but so we all can get together and enjoy a good time together. Making memories with the people we love and care about!

I hope to see every one that can make it! Ben and Gina will be there unless he is sick or in the hospital that day.