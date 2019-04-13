× Expand tammy smith canine 4 caden logo

Bakers & Hale is hosting a fundraiser and will be donating 10% of their sales (starting at 3 pm until close) to Cayden's family to help with the costs of obtaining a service animal

If you are going to be dining with us - it may be helpful to make a reservation to get seated faster (online: http://bakershale.com/reservations/ or by phone: 618.433.9748)

We do have a band (Ledsled) playing in the evening (7 to 11 pm) at our outside bar who plays everything from Johnny Cash to the Foo Fighters!

Caden is 17 years old and lives with his mother and father, Duff and Tammy Smith, in Brighton, IL.

When Caden was a toddler, he had a grand mal seizure and suffered irreversible neurological damage. Caden has a diagnosis of Epilepsy and continues to have seizures on a regular basis. Caden’s family has exhausted all means to find a medication or procedure that will relieve or reduce his seizure activity.

Over the years, he has had several hospital stays with neurological testing. He has been evaluated by the best doctors available in the United States. His parents have also attempted treatment through diet, and other holistic means.

In December, Caden’s seizures changed, which is one of the difficulties in treating epilepsy. His seizures have become more severe and are now known as “drop seizures”. Since that time, Caden has had three seizures which have resulted in hospital visits and stitches to his head and face.

Currently, Caden can not be left, even for a minute, without supervision. Due to the severity of Caden’s seizures, his care team has recommended that he get a service dog, specially trained for Epilepsy. The cost for a canine specially trained to detect seizures, alert caregivers, and break the impact of fall, can cost up to $30,000. It will take up to a year for Caden’s dog to be ready to be his new best friend and service companion.