Canine Carnival

Bring your canine friends to the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans Market on September 28th for a day of pet-friendly fun, including:

- Pet parade at 10:00 AM

- Costume Contest at 10:30 AM

- Pet food donation drive for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry

- Pet-related booths: merchandise vendors, charities and services

- Adopt-A-Thon