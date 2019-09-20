Car Cruise In and Live Music at Bakers & Hale

× Expand Kalli Erwin Cruise In flyer

Benbow City Shuffle will be rocking the patio during our 3rd car cruise-in! Music starts at 6!

Join us and other vehicle enthusiasts to show off your ride or just come and check them out.

- Free Admission!!!

- All makes and models welcome

- Large paved parking lot

- 100+ person outdoor patio with full bar

- Right off of Interstate 255

- Happy hour food and drink specials are from 3-6

- Cruise-in from 6-9

- Attendance prizes awarded!!