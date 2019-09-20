Car Cruise In and Live Music at Bakers & Hale
Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Kalli Erwin
Cruise In flyer
Benbow City Shuffle will be rocking the patio during our 3rd car cruise-in! Music starts at 6!
Join us and other vehicle enthusiasts to show off your ride or just come and check them out.
- Free Admission!!!
- All makes and models welcome
- Large paved parking lot
- 100+ person outdoor patio with full bar
- Right off of Interstate 255
- Happy hour food and drink specials are from 3-6
- Cruise-in from 6-9
- Attendance prizes awarded!!
Info
car show, Concerts & Live Music