Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise

to Google Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise

Saturday, May 25, 6 pm to 8 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

GAME ON! Come dressed in you Cardinal's fan gear and cheer on the Redbirds as they take on the Atlanta Braves! Be ready for us to test your Cardinal knowledge! All Busch products $2 and Red Bird Punch $4

Info

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise - 2019-05-25 18:00:00