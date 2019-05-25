Cardinal Fan Sunset Cruise

Saturday, May 25, 6 pm to 8 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

GAME ON! Come dressed in you Cardinal's fan gear and cheer on the Redbirds as they take on the Atlanta Braves! Be ready for us to test your Cardinal knowledge! All Busch products $2 and Red Bird Punch $4