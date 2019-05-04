The Event: Care and Counseling 2019 Sunrise Gala - “Here Comes the Sun”

When: Saturday, May 4, 2019 - 6:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception and 7:00 p.m. Dinner, Luxury Auction, and Fund-A-Need

Where: The Palladium, 1400 Park Place, St. Louis, Missouri 63104

Entertainment: The Abbey Road Warriors

Event Co-Chairs: Anne Carpenter and Kathie Winter

Table / Ticket Price: $3,000 - $10,000 per table / $200 per ticket

This annual event raises vital funding to ensure that all who seek mental health services can receive them, even those without insurance or who have financial constraints.

Life can be hard, and Care and Counseling is here to help – help with broken hearts, strained relationships, weary spirits and troubled minds. For 50 years, our professional and caring therapists have provided vital mental health services and support in the greater St. Louis Community.

We support each client, each couple, family, and young person as they find their own way into deep and lasting healing. We depend on private funding to ensure that we are here for everyone who needs us – no matter one’s ability to pay.