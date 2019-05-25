Carillon Concerts at Gordon Moore Park

Sunday, May 26, 5 pm to 5:30 pm (First concert date)

Gordon F. Moore Community Park

4550 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3580

Listen to the melodic songs of the bells ringing forth from the Carillon Tower in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden.

Every Sunday during the summer, you can walk the trails through the garden or spread out a blanket to listen as a talented local musician plays the bells for all to hear.

Concerts are free and last approximately 30 minutes.

For more information, call (618) 465-6676.