Caritas Family Solutions recognizes Older Americans Month

Belleville, Ill. (April 23, 2019) – May is Older Americans Month (OAM), a time to celebrate the many ways in which older adults make a difference in our communities. The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) at Caritas Family Solutions will recognize more than 70 participants in the program at a special gathering Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Bellevue Memorial Park at 401 Bellevue Park Drive, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Christine Garland, National Director of SCSEP at Senior Service America, Inc. will be a guest speaker at the gathering. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert will address the group and read a proclamation for OAM. There will be music, refreshments and a balloon release as well as several resources for seniors and an opportunity to learn about SCSEP.

Caritas Family Solutions, in partnership with Senior Service America, offers employment-training through SCSEP for those age 55 and older. SCSEP is the only federal program targeted to help older workers and provides experience and training that leads to permanent employment. To date, Senior Service America has placed 12,610 older workers into permanent employment through the SCSEP program.

Workers 55 and over are projected to make up 25 percent of the civilian labor force by the year 2020. This happens as the number of younger workers in America is set to decrease within a few years. Older workers are a mature, skilled group of talent, and research shows a multi-generational workforce makes better business decisions together.

The theme for Older Americans Month 2019 is “Connect, Create, Contribute,” recognizing that older adults play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, networks, and lives. All are encouraged to connect with friends, family and services that support participation, create in activities that promote learning, health and personal enrichment, and contribute time, talent and life experience to benefit others.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a charitable organization whose mission is to provide direct services that meet the social and emotional needs of people of all ages. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for abused and neglected children, multisystemic therapy for at-risk youth, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves more than 4,500 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton, and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

Senior Service America, Inc. (SSAI) is committed to making it possible for low-income and other disadvantaged older adults to participate fully in determining their own future and the future of their communities. For 50 years, the organization has operated the federal Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) through a network of local subgrantee organizations.

For more information, please visit www.seniorserviceamerica.org