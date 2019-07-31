Caritas Family Solutions to celebrate Caritas Day 2019

Third annual day of giving supports well-being throughout Southern Illinois

Belleville, Ill., (June 17, 2019) – Caritas Family Solutions, a nonprofit social service agency based in Belleville, Ill., is celebrating its third annual Caritas Day of giving Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Caritas Day was launched in 2017 to celebrate the agency’s 70th anniversary of becoming a nonprofit in the State of Illinois. The day honors and builds on the successes of numerous individuals, children and families who have been strengthened by the agency’s mission since 1947, and offers opportunities to help those currently in need of services.

The focus of this year’s celebration will be the regional office in Mt. Vernon which recently moved to a new location to provide foster care services to 423 children and families in 12 Illinois counties. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. and open house until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the office located at 321 South 10th Street in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis will be present to mark the occasion and there will also be light refreshments and attendance prizes.

Caritas Day also consists of online giving opportunities and volunteer projects at various Caritas service locations. For the second year in a row, the Caritas Calendar Challenge, a daily giving calendar for the entire month of July, will make it fun for the community to collect items for distribution to those in need. For more information and a copy of the calendar, visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/caritascalendar.

Gifts in honor of Caritas Day can be made online at caritasfamilysolutions.org/CaritasDay or by phone at 618-213-8700. All funds raised on Caritas Day 2019 will support Caritas services to strengthen the social and emotional well-being for thousands of individuals and families throughout Southern Illinois. Updates will be regularly posted to the Caritas Facebook page, facebook.com/CaritasFS.

Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, Associated Bank, Regions Bank, Scott Air Force Base, O’Fallon First United Methodist Youth and others are scheduled to assist with several Caritas Day projects. Volunteers are still needed in the Carterville region. Anyone interested in volunteering on Caritas Day is asked to contact Volunteer Coordinator Jeff Lager at 618-213-8716 or jeff.lager@caritasfamily.org.

Caritas Day 2019 sponsorships are also available. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Development Manager Carly Jones at 618-213-8746 or carly.jones@caritasfamily.org.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, intact family, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, multisystemic therapy for at-risk youth, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves more than 4,500 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, East Alton, and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.