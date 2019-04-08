Carlinville Market Days
Carlinville Public Square Carlinville, Illinois 62626
Saturday, April 8, 8 am
(217) 565-0937
In the heart of Macoupin County is Carlinville and in the heart of Carlinville is the square. That's where you'll find Carlinville's Market Days! Come shop all the treasures the first Saturday of every month, April through November. Caravan of vendors offering hundreds of hard-to-find, one-of-a-kind items! Come for the treasures... Stay for the day!
For more information or to become a VIP vendor please contact Perry at (217) 565-0937.