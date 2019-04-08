Carlinville Market Days

Saturday, April 8, 8 am

Carlinville Square

106 Northside Square

Carlinville, IL 62626

(217) 565-0937

In the heart of Macoupin County is Carlinville and in the heart of Carlinville is the square. That's where you'll find Carlinville's Market Days! Come shop all the treasures the first Saturday of every month, April through November. Caravan of vendors offering hundreds of hard-to-find, one-of-a-kind items! Come for the treasures... Stay for the day!

For more information or to become a VIP vendor please contact Perry at (217) 565-0937.