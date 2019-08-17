Carolbeth True and Kim Fuller Perform The Music of Billie Holiday

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Features Kim Fuller-vocalist, Carolbeth True-piano, Larry Johnson-sax, Dave True-drums, Glenn Smith-bass. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. To order tickets text 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify name of show, name of your party and the number of persons. Payment not required until you arrive at the theatre. Payment in cash or checks only. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
314-962-7000
