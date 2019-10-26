Carve It Up on the Square

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 pm to 4 pm

Carlinville Public Square

S. Sidesquare & S. Broad St.

Carlinville, IL 62626

Get into the Halloween spirit and carve out your best Jack-O-Lantern, spooky or silly! Carlinville and Imagine Rural Arts wants your steady hand to create works of art using everyone’s favorite gourd at Carve It Up on the Square! Test your luck and enter to win in four categories. First place teams win a cash prize! $10 entry fee includes tools.

Registration includes tools to help you carve your pumpkin. All pumpkins will be on display during the Halloween Parade!

Categories:

Ages 7 – 10

Ages 11 – 15

Ages 16+

Family