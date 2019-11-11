CASINO QUEEN SALUTES ALL WHO SERVED AND CONTINUE TO SERVE ON VETERANS DAY

Retired and Active Duty Military Will Enjoy a Free Meal Nov. 11

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., Nov. 5, 2019 . . . As a way to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country, Casino Queen is offering all retired and active duty military members a free meal at the Market Street Buffet on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. In order to receive the free meal, guests must present a valid military ID.

The Casino Queen’s Market Street Buffet features a delightful array of well-known dishes from cultures around the world and is guaranteed to offer something for everyone. While diners always expect an enticing array of food to choose from, Executive Chef Alex Eusebio continues to raise the stakes in the dining game with a focus on fresh produce and an ever-changing selection at the various stations.

Other impressive additions to the Buffet include a new lineup of in-house desserts that are made fresh daily, ranging from specialty cheesecakes, cupcakes, flans, tortes and other hand-held desserts. Fan favorite items at the Market Street Buffet include assorted pizzas, pastas, selections from the carving station, vast salad buffet, peel and eat shrimp and a variety of made-from-scratch cooking offerings.

“The St. Louis region is home to many military retirees and thousands of additional active duty and reservists, and these brave servicemen and women have sacrificed so much for our country and community,” commented Terry Hanger, president of Casino Queen. “While a single meal cannot fully express the depth of our appreciation for their service and dedication to protecting our freedom, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to have the opportunity to serve them as our guests here at Casino Queen on Veterans Day.”

About Casino Queen:

Located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., Casino Queen became the first employee owned, locally owned casino in the country in 2012. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.