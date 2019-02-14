Celebrate Black History with Lewis and Clark in February

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month.

“The major plus about our Black History Month calendar is that every event is free and open to the public,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “We want the community to feel welcome at any of the activities.”

The month-long celebration will kick off at noon, Monday, Feb. 4, in Reid Memorial Library, where Madison County Associate Judge Ryan Jumper will discuss the judicial system and present information on career success in the legal field. He will highlight his background as an example, a how-to guide in motivating students to strive for excellence.

L&C students will perform in a Musical Showcase, which will feature various genres of music, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

“This is one of the few events we have in the evening, catering to the community,” Hennings said. “Featuring instructor Brenda Lancaster’s voice and choir students, performances will focus on noteworthy genres where African Americans contributed significantly, including Soul, R&B, Blues and Gospel.”

Other calendar highlights include the Underground Railroad Tour on Thursday, Feb. 14. Guide J. E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing noteworthy destinations throughout the Riverbend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South.

The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from parking lot next to Security Building on north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Reservations are required for this event – to make one, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

Hennings is asking the public to help those who are battling sickle cell anemia by donating blood and registering to become a bone marrow and organ donor during a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, in The Commons.

Leah Becoat's 3 Purple Coat Productions will integrate performing arts utilizing acting, dance and song in an historical chronology of Black American culture at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Please see a complete calendar of events below. Those wanting more information should contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

Lewis and Clark Black History Month Calendar

WLCA 89.9 FM – College employees and community members have recorded profiles of Black American Moments in our nation’s history. Some of the personalities include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and Maya Angelou. Spotlights will run once every 3-4 hours as part of WBGZ Radio’s regular programming all month long.