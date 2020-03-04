× Expand Chaplain Marc Lane 12-Step Recovery Support Groups

WHAT IS CELEBRATE RECOVERY?

CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program that is forward-looking.

Rather than remaining 'stuck' in our past, continuing to dredge up and rehearse our painful memories, CR focuses on our future.

Regardless of what has already happened, the solution is to start making wise choices now,

and to depend on Christ's power to help us make those decisions.

The Celebrate Recovery 12-steps and 8-principles emphasize personal responsibility.

Instead of playing the "accuse and excuse" game, CR helps us face up to our own poor choices, and deal with what we can do something about.

We cannot control all that happens to us, but we can control how we respond to what happens.

That is the secret of happiness.

When we stop wasting time fixing the blame, we have more energy to fix the problem.

When we stop hiding our own faults and stop blaming others, then the healing power of Christ can begin working in our mind, will, and emotions... our Life!

