Celebrate Recovery Alton

Chaplain Marc Lane 12-Step Recovery Support Group

Did you know that there are at least three ways that we can celebrate recovery? The first begins even before we experience our sobriety. By looking forward and seeing what life was meant to be without addiction, we are taking that first step to recovery. Second, we recognize the fact that tomorrow’s change starts with today’s step in the right direction. Third, we take that step of faith today.

Celebrate Recovery is:

• A safe place to share

• A refuge

• A place of belonging

• A place to care for others & be cared for

• A place where respect is given

• A place where confidentiality is highly regarded

• A place to learn

• A place to demonstrate genuine love

• A place to grow & become strong again

• A place for progress

• A place where you can take off your mask & allow others to know who you are

Celebrate Recovery begins with TODAY. Let’s Celebrate Recovery together. Find a CR weekly group near you or contact our Metro-East CR Team for more info. Do you need someone to take that first step with you? Call and ask to speak to one of our CR Recovery Coaches. (618) 463-2407