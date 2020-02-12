× Expand Chaplain Marc Lane Join Celebrate Recovery - Wood River, Celebrate Recovery - Granite City, and soon to launch Celebrate Recovery - Alton as we join forces with member/partners from Drug Free Alton Coalition, and Partnership for Drug-Free Communities to reach our communities.

WHAT IS CELEBRATE RECOVERY?

CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program that is forward-looking.

Rather than remaining 'stuck' in our past, continuing to dredge up and rehearse our painful memories, CR focuses on our future.

Regardless of what has already happened, the solution is to start making wise choices now,

and to depend on Christ's power to help us make those decisions.

The Celebrate Recovery steps and principles emphasize personal responsibility.

Instead of playing the "accuse and excuse" game, CR helps us face up to our own poor choices, and deal with what we can do something about.

We cannot control all that happens to us, but we can control how we respond to what happens.

That is the secret of happiness.

When we stop wasting time fixing the blame, we have more energy to fix the problem.

When we stop hiding our own faults and stop blaming others, then the healing power of Christ can begin working in our mind, will, and emotions... our Life!

METRO-EAST

WHERE AND WHEN

DIRECTORY

Restoration Church

3375 Fehling Rd., Granite City, Illinois 62040

618-781-3070

Contact: Bud Vickery

Meeting Time: Thursday 7:00 PM

Abundant Life Community Church

781 North 9th Street, Wood River, IL 62095

618-979-5549

Contact: Jana McDonald

Meeting Time: Thursday 6:30 PM

Calvary Cares - Calvary Baptist Church (Red Brick Chapel)

1422 Washington Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-463-2407

Contact: Chaplain Marc Lane

Meeting Time: Wednesday 6:30 PM

St. Matthew United Methodist Church

1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville, Illinois 62223 United States

618-406-0287

Contact: Aaron Oplinger

Meeting Time: Friday 7:00 PM