Cemetery Research

Genealogy & Local History Library 401 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Bring your family history journey to Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library on October 10 at 10 a.m. Cemetery research is the topic this month.

Halloween may be just around the corner, but we promise that class will not be creepy!

October is also Family History Month.

Like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions, but our roots keep us together.

I’ll see you October 10th!

Beth Phillips

Info

View Map
