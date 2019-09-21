Center for American Archeology Open House
Center for American Archeology Education Center 598 Stage St. , Kampsville, Illinois 62053
Visit with CAA archaeologists from 1-2 pm at the CAA Education Building, former Kampsville School, and learn about current research from ongoing excavation of the Golden Eagle and Kampsville Lock and Dam sites. A brief presentation will be made about the sites and the work accomplished during the 2019 field school season.
