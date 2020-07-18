Center for American Archeology's Archeology Day

× Expand Center for American Archeology Larry Kinsella demonstrates prehistoric tool making.

Annual All-ages, hands-on day learning about archaeology.

A visit to Kampsville, IL for Archeology Day is a chance to learn about the science of studying the past.

Explore a current archaeology site under excavation by the CAA's field schools students, and hear about ongoing research seeking to answer questions about human use of ceramics, plants, lithics, and the archaeological methods employed to investigate them. Visit with demonstrators of ancient technologies such as archery and spear throwing, flintknapping, ceramics, or weaving. Opportunities to try your hand at these technologies will also be available. Join us in washing some artifacts and recovering the smallest debris through flotation sampling. A day in Kampsville is a day learning about the ancient people who called this area home for thousands of years.

Free admission with something for all ages!