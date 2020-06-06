Cheesefest 2020 (Drive-Thru)

× Expand Marcoot Jersey Creamery Cheesefest 2020

Marcoot Jersey Creamery is hosting their annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be a celebration of the creamery’s 10th anniversary and kick off June as National Dairy Month.

Guests must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds, but they can tune in to their car radios for a virtual tour of the creamery and other scenic farm views with guided commentary. Available animal stations will include piglets, goats, cows, sheep, and horses. Activity sheets will be provided for children upon arrival and there will also be a photo booth opportunity for all.

While Cheesefest is free to those in attendance, donations are accepted. Boxed lunches, bundles of cheese, meat, and other produce are available for no-contact purchase.

For more information on Cheesefest 2020, please visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/cheesefest

For more information on National Dairy Month, please visit https://nationaltoday.com/national-dairy-month/.